We asked our readers the best places to get fish and chips in the Falkirk area, and this is what you said.

Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:22 pm

Now more than ever it’s important to support our local businesses. And what better way than reminding ourselves of the amazing chippies on offer.

And, with National Fish and Chip Day this month (June 4), what better excuse to visit your local fish and chip parlour?

1. Balfour's

This chippy in Alexander Avenue, Falkirk, is a hit with many of our readers. It serves: “Great portions, beautiful batter and amazing customer service. The ladies are a hoot and they know everybody by name.”

2. The Golden Chip, Denny

A reader said of this chippy on Stirling Street: “Hands down! Fish is fresh and chips come wrapped in good old fashioned way." And another called it “second to none”.

3. Land & Sea, Polmont

This fish and chips in Main Street serves the "best gluten free in Falkirk" according to one reader.

4. Luca's in Larbert

“Fish is top and great onion rings for a side” at this chippy in Main Street.

