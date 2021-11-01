Quantity surveyor loses the plot with wife after Falkirk wine tasting experience

An argument over whether not a takeaway should be ordered then boiled over and ended when police came and arrested John Dougan (45). He then proceeded to breach his bail conditions by contacting his partner, only 10 minutes after he was released from custody.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dougan had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at his 47 Slamannan Road, Falkirk home on September 26 and breaching his bail conditions by contacting his partner at the address on September 27.

Procrator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “It was 3pm and the witness and the accused were out for a wine tasting experience in Falkirk. They were out until 6.30pm and both the witness and the accused had been drinking.

Dougan behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Slamannan Road, Falkirk

"The accused went to bed due to his level of intoxication. He woke up at 11pm and became aggressive to the witness due to him being hungry. The witness phoned her sister.

"While on the phone, the accused was heard to be shouting and swearing at the witness. Police were contacted and the accused continued to shout and swear, which could be heard on the police call.

"He can be heard making various comments addressed at the witness, about her being incapable of looking after a human being.”

Dougan was arrested and moments after his release he broke the law again by contacting his partner.

"It was 8.20am,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “10 minutes after his release from custody the witness heard her phone ring with a mobile number she recognised as being the accused’s phone number.

"She answered the phone and recognised his voice – she listened for a few moments and then disconnected the call. The accused called five more times and then attended at the address, where he was cautioned and charged by police.

"He told them ‘I did try to phone my parents, but they couldn’t get me, so I was trying to get the car’.”

The court heard Dougan’s partner, who had been with him for 10 years and married to him for eight, wanted a non harassment put in place for “as long as possible” to prevent him from having contact with her.

"She is quite concerned the accused might come to her address after the case is finished,” said the procurator fiscal depute.

It was stated Dougan had no history of violence and the argument with his partner had started due to alcohol consumption that had been “quite heavy” throughout the day.

Things got worse when the question arouse about whether or not a takeaway should be ordered.

The court heard this was the first time Dougan, a quantity surveyor, had found himself in court on a charge like this and he was upset his marriage now seems to be over.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Dougan for his good behaviour for six months to April 20 next year. The consideration of the non harassment order was also continued to that date.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.