Psychological concerns for Stenhousemuir offender

Joseph Baxter (26) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, refusing to leave the property, punching walls and a door and uttering threats of violence towards his former partner – at an address in Ettrick Court, Hallglen on April 25.

The court heard social workers had advised a psychological assessment be carried out on Baxter, due to his demeanour at an appointment.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The social work department has got some concerns about you. You need to attend that appointment.”