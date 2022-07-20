Falkirk offender threatened to burn down her partner's house

Brodie Deans (25) later told police she was just angry with him and would never actually carry out her threat against a man she had two children with.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Deans had pleaded guilty to sending messages to her partner – threatening to burn down his house – at an address in Wallace Street, Falkirk on December 19 last year
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The complainer and the accused were in a relationship for seven years and had two children together. The complainer received a text message from the accused which contained a threat to set his house – she threatened to burn his house down.”
When she was spoken to by police she said she knew she should not have sent the message.
She told them: “I would never do that – I was hurt and angry.”
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She appears as a first offender and has been of good behaviour since she committed the offence. It was the end of a volatile relationship between both parties – they have both moved on.”
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “It’s a very stupid comment to make that’s got you into this - but it was obviously an empty threat.”
He admonished Deans, 82-4 Wallace Street, Falkirk and made no motion for a non-harassment order to be put in place.