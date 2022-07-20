Falkirk offender threatened to burn down her partner's house

Brodie Deans (25) later told police she was just angry with him and would never actually carry out her threat against a man she had two children with.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Deans had pleaded guilty to sending messages to her partner – threatening to burn down his house – at an address in Wallace Street, Falkirk on December 19 last year

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The complainer and the accused were in a relationship for seven years and had two children together. The complainer received a text message from the accused which contained a threat to set his house – she threatened to burn his house down.”

Deans appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

When she was spoken to by police she said she knew she should not have sent the message.

She told them: “I would never do that – I was hurt and angry.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She appears as a first offender and has been of good behaviour since she committed the offence. It was the end of a volatile relationship between both parties – they have both moved on.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “It’s a very stupid comment to make that’s got you into this - but it was obviously an empty threat.”