Psychological concerns for Stehousemuir offender

Joseph Baxter (26) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, refusing to leave the property, punching walls and a door and uttering threats of violence towards his former partner – at an address in Ettrick Court, Hallglen on April 25.
The court heard social workers had advised a psychological assessment be carried out on Baxter, due to his demeanour at an appointment.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The social work department has got some concerns about you. You need to attend that appointment.”
Sentence was deferred on Baxter, 18 Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, until August 25 for the assessment and a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be carried out.