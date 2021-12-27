Prison sentence for vodka swigging Bainsford offender

Andrew Scott (47) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded to behaving in a threatening manner at his 181 David’s Loan, Bainsford home on April 10. He also admitted breaching his bail conditions at his home on December 9 last year and January 12, 2021.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was found in the company of the woman when police attended the address and found her hiding in a cupboard – she is described as being hostile.

"On another occasion police had gone to look for the woman as her sister had raised concerns about her. She was found with the accused hiding in the premises.”

Earlier this year Scott became aggressive with people who came to his door.

"There was some concern the accused had been harassing a female,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Her partner, along with his cousin, had come to the accused’s address to request him to stop causing any difficulties with that lady.

"The attended at 5.30pm and the accused answered the door and the man told the accused why he was there. The accused began to shout and swear at them – he was intoxicated.

"He shut the door on them. When they started to leave he started to bang on his window and began shouting and swearing at them. At this point they both left.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said the man who had come to Scott’s door on that occasion was the partner of Scott’s former partner.

She added: “There seems to have been some issue raised by him. She was actually with Mr Scott at the time. There is a background of alcohol consumption – He was consuming a litre-and-a-half of vodka in a day.”

Commenting on Scott’s alcohol consumption, Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: “It’s an incredible amount – a life shortening amount.”

The court heard Scott’s structured deferred sentence had not gone well and he had now been remanded on another matter.

Sheriff Collins said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence and sent Scott to prison for 20 weeks.

