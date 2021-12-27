Hunt is on for Camelon offender after court no show

John Hunter (41) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, shouting and swearing and uttering threats of violence, at his 8 Wall Gardens, Camelon home on November 7.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 27th December 2021, 10:20 am
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 10:20 am

He also admitted threatening behaviour – striking a door and shouting at a 70-year-old woman to demand entry – at an address in Church Street, Stenhousemuir on November 14.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC heard there was no explanation for Hunter’s non appearance and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Hunter behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Church Street, Stenhousemuir

