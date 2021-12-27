Hunt is on for Camelon offender after court no show

He also admitted threatening behaviour – striking a door and shouting at a 70-year-old woman to demand entry – at an address in Church Street, Stenhousemuir on November 14.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC heard there was no explanation for Hunter’s non appearance and issued a warrant for his arrest.

