Prison for Plean offender who threatened to kill police

Kevin Barr (31) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to two threatening behaviour offences, throwing bricks at windows and threatening to kill police officers, in President Kennedy Drive, Plean on October 31 last year.

The court heard Barr had been abusing substances in the lead up to committing the offences. His mobile phone had supposedly gone missing and he suspected his partner of taking it.

Barr behaved in a threatening manner in President Kennedy Drive, Plean

There had been “tension” between them which led to an argument.

It was stated Barr was not deemed suitable for a drug treatment and testing order.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “The nature of these offences and your record point towards custodial disposals of some description.”

He sentenced Barr, address listed as a prisoner at Low Moss, to nine months in prison.

