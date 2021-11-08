Grangemouth COVID-19 breaching party ends in violence

Once her guests had been asked to vactate her premises Keera Allisson (20) began shouting and swearing at police.

Allisson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, behaving in a threatening manner and breaching COVID-19 restrictions at her 72 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth home on December 12 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Sarah Smith said: “Police were contacted on December 12 by an anonymous caller regarding a possible missing person. They attended at the address and found a number of people present.

Allisson attacked a police officer at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth

"There were too many people present for lockdown regulations in place at that stage and police asked those in attendance to disperse. The accused remained, as it was her home address at that time.

"She began shouting and swearing from her window towards officers. As a result a number of neighbours attended in the street. Police spoke to the accused and she began throwing items around her property.

"As a result of her behaviour and refusal to desist police officers arrested her. As they were taking her from her flat, she kicked an officer to the body.”

It was stated Allisson later apologised to officers for her behaviour.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said the offence had happened due to the level of alcohol Allisson had consumed on the night.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed her on a community payback order with the condition she complete 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

