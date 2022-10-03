Prison for drug dealing Hallglen first offender
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Vicky Millar (35) had admitted being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at her 23 Findhorn Place, Hallglen home between January 1 and April 27 last year.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She appears before the court as a first offender and accepts she was selling drugs for money. She was asked to assist another person by keeping the drugs in her house.
"She started using cannabis when she was 21 and it became more and more of a habit.”
The court heard Millar cooperated with police when they came to her house and showed them were the drugs were.
Sheriff Christiopher Shead stated custody was the only disposal in this case due to the value of the drugs involved and sentenced Millar to 12 months in prison.
He also made a compensation order for £1270 to be paid in full within a period of three months.