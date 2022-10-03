Prison for drug dealing Hallglen first offender

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She appears before the court as a first offender and accepts she was selling drugs for money. She was asked to assist another person by keeping the drugs in her house.

"She started using cannabis when she was 21 and it became more and more of a habit.”

Millar received a prison sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard Millar cooperated with police when they came to her house and showed them were the drugs were.

Sheriff Christiopher Shead stated custody was the only disposal in this case due to the value of the drugs involved and sentenced Millar to 12 months in prison.