Telly wrecked in Camelon kerfuffle

Nicholas Denholm (26) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to destroying property – a television – at an address in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on April 22.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 5:19 pm
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Denhom, 14 Braxfield Terrace, Lanark, to pay £300 compensation at £15 per fortnight and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home betwee 7pm and 7am for the next four months.

He was also made subject to a non harassment order for 12 months.

