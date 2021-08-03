Post Office customers tried to stop Avonbridge drink-driver getting back in vehicle

John Boyle, 66 Craigbank Road, pleaded guilty to driving in Main Street, Avonbridge on January 3, 2020 – when he had 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The reading Boyle gave exceeded the 22mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath limit.

Last Thursday, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told Post Office customers had tried to stop the 37-year-old from getting back into his vehicle after spotting him “swaying and stumbling” inside the shop.

John Boyle, of Avonbridge, was disqualified from driving during an appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sheriff Livingston said the matter was Boyle’s second offence in ten years.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He was drinking to excess. He’s sorted himself out.”

Boyle was disqualified for five years and ordered to resit his test before he can drive again.

He must also complete 240 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months as an alternative to custody.

