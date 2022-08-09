Polmont YOI inmate caught with two illegal SIM cards

Callum Rae (22) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted possession of two unauthorised SIM cards at Polmont YOI on August 2, 2021.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “He is doing really well with the various orders in place – there is a restriction of liberty order in place which is useful in many ways.”

The court heard the SIM cards were discovered on a routine search of Rae’s cell – he told staff there were two cards and where they were.

The SIM cards were found in Rae's cell at Polmont YOI

It was stated Rae lost five days of recreation as punishment.