Polmont YOI inmate shelled out £50 for illegal SIM card

Harrison Brown (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal, non-prison issue SIM card in Polmont YOI on September 9 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “This came to the attention of prison officers because of the behaviour of the accused and other young offenders. They thought their behaviour was suspicious and carried out a search of the accused’s cell.

"In the course of the search they recovered a phone which had been issued by the YOI, but the SIM card was unauthorised. He was placed on report and lost five days recreation.

The SIM card was found inside Brown's cell at Polmont YOI

"There had been a deal for that SIM card – it belonged to another prisoner.”

The court heard Brown bought the card for £50 from another inmate and it was supposedly being used to allow him “more communication” with his mother who was said to not be “keeping very well”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston stated the 300 minutes the prisoners get per month should be enough time for them to talk to loved ones.

It was stated the courts are continuing to take a dim view of this type of offending.

Brown was said to be working as a traffic signaller for an agency in Glasgow.