Polmont YOI attacker 'not in a good place' with courts

Connor McFarlane (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate in Polmont YOI – punching him on the head – on June 30 last year.

The court heard McFarlane had been having difficulty attending for his social work reports – on one occasion he actually turned up, but was an hour late and on another day he attended while he was under the influence of something.

When he was given another appointment he failed to show up.