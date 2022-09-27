Polmont prisoner used illegal SIM card to stop him feeling 'isolated and alone'
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kyreece Sterling (19) admitted possessing an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on July 15 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “Prison officers attended at the accused’s cell to conduct a search and asked him if he had possession of any items which he should not have.
"He said he did not. Officers then found the unauthorised SIM card.”
The court heard Sterling was currently remanded on other matters and was “not going to be outwith a custodial setting for quite some time”.
It was stated another inmate offered him the SIM card and he used it to contact family and friends because his grandparents were not able to visit him in prison and he felt “isolated and alone”.
Sheriff Craig Harris said there was no alternative to custody in this case and sentenced Sterling, 9/1 Western Harbour Midway, Edinburgh, to 160 days detention.