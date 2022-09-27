Polmont prisoner used illegal SIM card to stop him feeling 'isolated and alone'

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “Prison officers attended at the accused’s cell to conduct a search and asked him if he had possession of any items which he should not have.

"He said he did not. Officers then found the unauthorised SIM card.”

Sterling had an unauthorised SIM card at Polmont YOI

The court heard Sterling was currently remanded on other matters and was “not going to be outwith a custodial setting for quite some time”.

It was stated another inmate offered him the SIM card and he used it to contact family and friends because his grandparents were not able to visit him in prison and he felt “isolated and alone”.