Prison sentence for Grangemouth nasty neighbour

Laura Bernard (38) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering offensive racist and sectarian remarks and threats to her neighbours – at her 151 Strowan Road, Grangemouth home on August 11.

She also admitted struggling violently and resisting police officers on the same date.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “It was noon and the witnesses were having a party within the back garden when they heard the accused shouting sectarian remarks involving the Pope and the IRA.

Bernard struggled violently with officers who came to deal with the situation

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The witness is Catholic and believed the remarks were directed at her.”

Bernard then uttered a racist remark which her neighbours believed was also aimed at them.

"Police attended,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “And gave the accused multiple instructions to desist from her behaviour and start acting in a responsible manner. However, she continued her conduct and was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She told them she did not care, she was not being loud.”

The court heard Bernard conceded she was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

It was stated she had a very difficult upbringing.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You were made subject to a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody and you failed to engage with that and failed to attend court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have no one but yourself to blame for the situation you are in.”