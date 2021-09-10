Polmont man tried to swallow class A drug in front of police
A man who attempted to swallow a Class A drug in front of police has been placed under supervision.
George Merrilees, 55, of Cadgers Brae, Polmont, admitted being in possession of diamorphine at Falkirk Police Station on March 11, while on bail.
He also pleaded guilty to resisting, obstructing or hindering officers in the execution of their duty by attempting to swallow the controlled substance.
Merrilees appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday).
He was initially placed on a three-month structured deferred sentence during a court appearance in April and was ordered to be of good behaviour and attend drug services.
Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He’s on a structured deferred sentence and doing relatively well.”
The court was told a social worker had asked for an extension to Merrilees’ structured deferred sentence to be considered.
However, Sheriff Christopher Shead instead chose to place Merrilees under supervision for 12 months.