Police warning to Falkirk residents as scams continue

Officers ask people to remember real banks would never ask people to transfer money over the phone.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are continuing to get reports of people being contacted via phone call by persons stating they are from their bank and requesting they withdraw or transfer money due to fraud on their account or to help an investigation.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police issue a warning to residents as scam calls continue

“Neither your bank nor the police will ever ask you to transfer money over the phone. If someone contacts you claiming to be from your bank warning of irregular activity on your account, it's more than likely a scam.

"Hang up the phone and contact your bank. Victims, particularly elderly and other vulnerable people, are targeted and encouraged to transfer cash. Please share this advice with your family, friends and neighbours so together we can #ShutOutScammers.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.