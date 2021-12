Christmas 2021: Festive opening times for Falkirk area superstores

Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk:

Friday, December 24 (7am to 10pm), Saturday, December 25 (closed), Sunday, December 26 (9am to 6pm), Monday, December 27 (7am to 10pm), Tuesday, December 28 (7am to midnight), Wednesday, December 29 (7am to 10pm), Thursday, December 30 (7am to 10pm), Friday, December 31 (7am to 7pm) and Saturday, January 1 (noon to 6pm)

Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth:

Superstores will be open on the majority of days over the festive season

Friday, December 24 (Midnight to 7pm), Saturday, December 25 (closed), Sunday, December 26 (9am to 6pm), Monday, December 27 (7am to midnight, Tuesday, December 28 (Open 24 hours), Wednesday, December 29 (Open 24 hours), Thursday, December 30 (Open 24 hours), Friday, December 31 (Midnigh to 7pm) and Saturday, January 1 (noon to 6pm)

Asda, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir:

Friday, December 24 (7am to 6pm), Saturday, December 25 (closed), Sunday, December 26 (11am to 5pm), Monday, December 27 (8am to 9pm), Tuesday, December 28 (8am to 9pm), Wednesday, December 29 (8am to 9pm), Thursday, December 30 (8am to 9pm)

Morrisons, Hope Street, Falkirk:

Friday, December 24 (6am to 6pm), Saturday, December 25 (Closed), Sunday, December 26 (Closed), Monday, December 27 (6am to midnight), Tuesday, December 28 (6am to midnight), Wednesday, December 29 (6am to midnight), Thursday, December 30 (6am to midnight), Friday, December 31 (7am to 7pm) and Saturday, January 1 (9am to 6pm)

Sainsburys, Glasgow Road, Denny:

Friday, December 24 (6am to 7pm), Saturday, December 25 (Closed), Sunday, December 26 (Closed), Monday, December 27 (7am to 10pm), Tuesday, December 28 (7am to 10pm), Wednesday, December 29 (7am to 10pm), Thursday, December 30 (6am to 7pm), Friday, December 31 (7am to 7pm) and Saturday, January 1 (8am to 8pm)

Sainsburys, McIntyre Avenue, Larbert:

Friday, December 24 (7am to 9pm), Saturday, December 25 (Closed), Sunday, December 26 (Closed), Monday, December 27 (7am to 11m), Tuesday, December 28 (7am to 11pm), Wednesday, December 29 (7am to 11pm), Thursday, December 30 (7am to 11pm), Friday, December 31 (7am to 9pm) and Saturday, January 1 (9am to 9pm)

Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk:

Friday, December 24 (6am to 7pm), Saturday, December 25 (closed), Sunday, December 26 (9am to 6pm), Monday, December 27 (8am to 6pm), Tuesday, December 28 (6am to midnight), Wednesday, December 29 (6am to midnight), Thursday, December 30 (6am to midnight), Friday, December 31 (6am to 7pm) and Saturday, January 1 (9am to 6pm)

Tesco, Colliery Road, Redding:

Friday, December 24 (6am to 7pm), Saturday, December 25 (closed), Sunday, December 26 (9am to 6pm), Monday, December 27 (8am to 6pm), Tuesday, December 28 (6am to midnight), Wednesday, December 29 (6am to midnight), Thursday, December 30 (6am to midnight), Friday, December 31 (6am to 7pm) and Saturday, January 1 (Closed)

Tesco, Link Road, Bo’ness: