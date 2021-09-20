Police warning to Falkirk residents as rogue trader incidents increase
New freedoms mean more opportunity for bogus workmen to commit their crimes and police have now issued a warning to residents to be more vigilant than ever.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We've seen an increase in reports of bogus workmen in the Forth Valley area recently and advise residents to be vigilant. These callers typically claim work is required in and around your home.
"Most likely they will say roofing, guttering or driveway repairs are required and will ask for payment in advance. Some will think of a reason to enter your home but don't let them in and don't feel pressured or embarrassed by refusing entry, as a genuine caller would expect you to be careful.
“If you are unsure or feel unsafe, ask them to come back at another time and have a friend of family member present on their return.”
If you believe you have been a victim of a bogus caller call 101.
Visit Police Scotland's webpage for more information.