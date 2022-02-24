Police warning: Falkirk officers highlight Covid testing scam
Police in Falkirk are warning people to be on their guard to a Covid testing scam.
Officers said people are receiving text messages saying you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the Omicron variant and asks you to click on a link to order a test kit.
They are then linked to a cloned NHS website saw them then being asked to enter personal details and make a payment towards postage.
Falkirk Police warned on social media: “We are continuing to get reports of scam texts related to Covid tests which leads to a cloned NHS website asking you to enter personal details and pay a small 'postage charge' (usually between £1-£2).
“NHS Scotland does not currently charge for Covid tests and will never ask for payment.”
The added that the NHS will not tell you that you have a limited time frame in which to apply for a Covid document or to take a Covid test.