Work to start soon on improvements to Grangemouth roundabout

Last year, more than 3600 people signed a petition calling for improvements to be made to the A9 at its junction with Grandsable Road after a pensioner died in a two-vehicle collision close to the Beancross Restaurant and Hotel in September.

The stretch of road has been the site of several accidents in recent years and campaigners sought action from Falkirk Council.

Following the launch of the petition, in October, Falkirk Council outlined a series of safety measures to be introduced on the route as part of a £3 million programme.

Traffic lights are to be installed at Cadgers Brae roundabout, similar to those on the nearby Earls Gate Roundabout.

It said at the time work was due to begin in 2022.

And this week, the local authority confirmed that the first phase of this works programme to improve traffic flows and contribute to road safety in the area is set to get underway soon.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Phase 1 of the works will comprise the installation of a permanent traffic signal system on Cadgers Brae roundabout with localised widening of the carriageway at various locations.

"The works will also include new pedestrian/cycle facilities, carriageway resurfacing and associated road lighting, traffic signs and road markings.

“A contract for Phase 1 (Cadgers Brae) has recently been awarded and these works will start later in March.

“The improvements to the A9/Grandsable Road junction will be undertaken as Phase 2 under a separate construction contract which is expected to start later in 2022.”

