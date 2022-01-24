Police urge Falkirk students to be safe during freshers week
While they want students to enjoy the fun of freshers week, police also want them to be as safe as possible and have issued advice to help.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you’re going on a night out then have fun and enjoy yourself. Unfortunately, people can be victims of crime. However, there are some steps to follow to stay safe.
"Plan your night out and how you will get home – take your mobile phone with you and make sure it’s fully charged. Stay with friends and don't leave with strangers.
"If you feel very drunk or unwell after a small amount of alcohol then ask a trusted friend or a member of the club/pub management for help.
“If you think you have been spiked, report it to the police and seek medical assistance. All reports will be investigated. Don’t take drugs or new psychoactive substances – which are sometimes misleadingly called ‘legal highs’.
“Don’t have sex with anyone who is too drunk or under the influence of drugs as this means they can't give consent and in Scots Law this is rape.”
Police also urge people to look after bags, wallets and valuables and always make sure you keep enough money to pay for your journey home.
Stay alert at cash machines, be aware of who is behind you and keep money and your PIN out of view.
When it comes to travelling home, always use a trusted taxi company – may one you have used before – or arrange for a friend or family member to collect you.
