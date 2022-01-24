Project receives £5000 to help Falkirk families in need

The charity, which provides assistance and support to people who have been homeless and are now moving into a tenancy, is offering help to those who are struggling to cope with increased energy costs and other bills this winter thanks to a grant from the Scottish Government.

A Falkirk Homeless Project spokesperson said: “All the focus right now is on rising inflation and energy costs affecting those with hard pressed budgets, but some new help is on the way to those families struggling to make ends meet.

Falkirk Homeless Project has received a £5000 grant to allow it to help families who need it most

"The Scottish Governments's Winter Help Fund has awarded £5000 to Falkirk Homeless Project for distribution to those families in need.

"We will target beneficiaries through its partner organisations including Falkirk Council's Social Work Teams, Housing Associations, Carers and Churches and will launch the distribution by February 1.”

Visit the Falkirk Homeless Project website for more information.

