Project receives £5000 to help Falkirk families in need
Falkirk Homeless Project has received £5000 of funding to allow it to continue to help those who are struggling most.
The charity, which provides assistance and support to people who have been homeless and are now moving into a tenancy, is offering help to those who are struggling to cope with increased energy costs and other bills this winter thanks to a grant from the Scottish Government.
A Falkirk Homeless Project spokesperson said: “All the focus right now is on rising inflation and energy costs affecting those with hard pressed budgets, but some new help is on the way to those families struggling to make ends meet.
"The Scottish Governments's Winter Help Fund has awarded £5000 to Falkirk Homeless Project for distribution to those families in need.
"We will target beneficiaries through its partner organisations including Falkirk Council's Social Work Teams, Housing Associations, Carers and Churches and will launch the distribution by February 1.”
Visit the Falkirk Homeless Project website for more information.