Police urge Falkirk residents to read The Little Book of Big Scams

Police Scotland is keen that as many residents as possible dip into The Little Book of Big Scams.

A spokesperson said: “Nobody, whether a business or individual, wants to be a victim of a scam and suffer financial loss, frustration and worry that it causes. The information contained in this booklet can provide you with enough knowledge to have confidence in going about your daily business without the fear of falling foul of a scam.”

The Little Book of Big Scams has information and advice to protect people against scammers

Featuring a foreword from well known television scam buster Gloria Hunniford, the booklet identifies the different types of fraud – everything from identity fraud to romance and dating fraud – and gives people advice on what they can do if they fall victim to a fraud.