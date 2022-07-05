Falkirk pub gets 'enclosed' beer garden wish granted

AJRB Propety lodged an application on Thursday, March 31 for the Colonial Bar, in 250 Grahams Road, Falkirk which was granted by council planners on Friday, July 1.

Developers can now begin construction of a rear single storey extension and create fencing and structures to enclose the pub’s beer garden.

According to the planning documents the pub was granted temporary consent to add structures to cover and enclose the beer garden to the side of the building.

The application to create a permanent enclosed beer garden at the Colonial Bar was granted

The documents added: “It is now being proposed to keep the structures on a permanent basis, and as such the current planning application has been submitted. Along

with the beer garden enclosures and structures, it is being proposed to rearrange part of the internals of the public house, and a small extension is proposed to the rear