Police traffic crackdown catches offenders in Bonnybridge area

Road policing officers from Stirling and local community officers carried out Operation Close Pass on the A803 at Longcroft and Bonnybridge yesterday (Thursday).

A police spokesperson said: “Whilst no drivers passed the cyclists too closely the following other offences were detected.”

A 31 year old man was stopped on Stirling Street, Dunipace for driving his car with underinflated tyres. He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with driving and drug offences.

The police operation took place in Longcroft and Bonnybridge

Another driver was issued a COFP ticket for driving his car with a tyre that had the cord exposed.

Further COFP tickets were issued for not wearing a seatbelt, no MOT test certificate and parking on a zebra crossing.

A driver was also issued a ticket for driving a car with several lighting defects.

Anyone who has information on a crime can contact police on 111 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

