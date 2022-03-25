Mariner Leisure Centre pool to close due to covid

The Mariner Leisure Centre, in Camelon, says it will be unable to open on Sunday this week, after a number of absences.

However, the pool aims to open as normal on Monday.

In an update posted on the Falkirk Community Trust website, the Glasgow Road facility said: “Please note the pool will close at 4.00pm on Friday 25 March (last admission 3.15pm).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pool at the Mariner Leisure Centre will be closed on Sunday.

"The pool will be closed all day on Sunday 27 March, opening Monday 28 March as normal.

"The reason for the closures is due to staffing shortages as a result of COVID related issues.

"Maintaining appropriate staffing in our facilities is essential to providing a safe environment for both customers and staff.