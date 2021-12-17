Police stop disqualified driver in Falkirk during festive campaign

As part of their campaign, around 4.45pm yesterday offices from Forth Valley road policing unit carried out a routine stop of a Ford Transit on East Bridge Street, Falkirk.

They found the 36-year-old male driver to be disqualified and have no insurance.

Police stopped the vehicle last night in Falkirk

The public are encouraged to report someone they know who is driving whilst disqualified or without a licence by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

