Police stop disqualified driver in Falkirk during festive campaign
Police are continuing to carry out their clampdown on drink and drug drivers over the festive period.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:45 pm
As part of their campaign, around 4.45pm yesterday offices from Forth Valley road policing unit carried out a routine stop of a Ford Transit on East Bridge Street, Falkirk.
They found the 36-year-old male driver to be disqualified and have no insurance.
The public are encouraged to report someone they know who is driving whilst disqualified or without a licence by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.