Falkirk roads: Update on planned road closure at Camelon Cemetery on busy weekend
A contractor is going ahead with repair work that will close the road leading to a cemetery on the busiest weekend of the year.
Scottish Water need repairs carried out to two manhole covers in Dorrator Road, Camelon which are directly under the railway bridge.
The busy road provides an entrance to a handful of homes, a farm and Falkirk Rugby Club, as well as Camelon Cemetery and Falkirk Crematorium.
However, the contractor employed by the utility company decided to carry out the work between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday, December 19.
Signs were placed either side of the bridge with dates of the proposed closure.
This is one of the busiest times at the cemetery and crematorium as people visit to lay holly wreaths and flowers at graves and in the garden of remembrance.
But after The Falkirk Herald raised the issue with Falkirk Council, officials met urgently with the contractor to ask them to carry out the work at another date.
Council officials were keen that the work be rescheduled but the contractor has now said it will go ahead.
A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said:“The work required will unfortunately require a road closure to be put in place and this may lead to disruptions. Contractors will have a traffic marshal in place to help with the traffic flow.
"They will let nearby properties know by letter drop and work will start early on Sunday in order to try and complete the job as early as possible so the road can be re-opened sooner.”