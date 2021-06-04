Police seize quad bike in crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Stenhousemuir

Officer have been carrying out patrols in response to reports of quads and off road motorcycles being used in an anti-social and dangerous manner.

Community Officers from Larbert observed a quad bike being driven in The Lade, Stenhousemuir last night.

Quad bike seized in Stenhousemuir

The 18-year old male driver was charged with offences under the Road Traffic act including no licence or insurance.

Police also confirmed the bike was seized.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.