Police seize quad bike in crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Stenhousemuir
Police have seized a quad bike in Stenhousemuir.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:28 am
Officer have been carrying out patrols in response to reports of quads and off road motorcycles being used in an anti-social and dangerous manner.
Community Officers from Larbert observed a quad bike being driven in The Lade, Stenhousemuir last night.
The 18-year old male driver was charged with offences under the Road Traffic act including no licence or insurance.
Police also confirmed the bike was seized.