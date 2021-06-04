Police seize quad bike in crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Stenhousemuir

Police have seized a quad bike in Stenhousemuir.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:28 am

Officer have been carrying out patrols in response to reports of quads and off road motorcycles being used in an anti-social and dangerous manner.

Community Officers from Larbert observed a quad bike being driven in The Lade, Stenhousemuir last night.

Quad bike seized in Stenhousemuir

The 18-year old male driver was charged with offences under the Road Traffic act including no licence or insurance.

Police also confirmed the bike was seized.

