The school will move to remote learning from today (June 4) until next Friday in a bid to reduce the spread of the new Delta variant.

That timescale takes in two in-service days, meaning there will be a total of four days of remote learning.

A mobile test centre will be located at the school until Tuesday and will be open between 10:00am and 5:00pm each day.

Pupils leaving Falkirk High School (Pic: Michael Gillen)

No appointment is necessary, although all pupils under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Falkirk Council said household members of pupils and staff from the school are being encouraged to get tested at a separate unit located at Abbotsford House, David’s Loan, Bainsford where capacity has been increased for PCR Covid-19 tests.

Tests at this location should be booked via www.nhsinform.scot/testinghttp://www.nhsinform.scot/testing or by calling 0300 303 2713.

The action came after detailed discussions between the local authority, NHS Forth Valley, Public Health Scotland and the Scottish Government.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “We’re putting in the mobile testing unit to ensure that both staff and pupils can get results quickly. The decision has also been made to move Falkirk High to remote learning was not taken lightly however we recognise the concerns of pupils, parents and staff.

“Testing remains an important part of preventing the Covid-19 virus from spreading. We would encourage everyone connected with the school to get a PCR test as soon as possible.”

Dr Henry Prempeh, Public Health Consultant, NHS Forth Valley, said: "Taking action now will help prevent further spread of Covid-19 which is why we are asking all pupils and staff, along with members of their households to get tested over the next few days.

“This is really important to help us identify any additional positive cases as many people with Covid-19 do not have any symptoms.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.