Electric car charging points get green light at Grangemouth petrol station
Falkirk Council has given an application to install two electrical vehicle charging points at a busy service station the go ahead.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 11:24 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 11:40 am
The plans, lodged by Dundee-based AMCA Architects on behalf of BP Oils, were granted and will see the charging points created between the car wash area and the shop at the Earls Gate Service Station, just off Earls Gate Roundabout, in Grangemouth
Proposals include the installation of new kerbing, four new parking bays and four new bollards to protect the charging equipment.