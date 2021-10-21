Officers were alerted to an incident at a Falkirk area primary school on Tuesday afternoon.

An 11-year-old boy has since been reported to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration in connection with the incident, it has been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received a report around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 19 of a pupil believed to be in possession of a knife at a primary school in Falkirk.

Police were called to a Falkirk area primary school after a report of a pupil being found in possession of a knife.

“Nobody was injured and an 11-year-old boy will be the subject of a report to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.

“Officers are working closely in partnership with the school and the local authority to provide suitable support to all involved.”

A Falkirk Council spokeswoman said: “Police officers attended one of our schools on Tuesday following an incident at the end of the school day.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.