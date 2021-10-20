Grangemouth property: Outstanding one-of-a-kind 4-bedroom detached house on a beautiful tree-lined plot

Built to spec as a one-off property, this beautiful three storey home is in walk-in condition and boasts exceptionally large rooms.

The ground floor comprises a welcoming entrance hallway with feature staircase, large lounge, sitting room, spacious kitchen with island, dining room, garden room, WC, utility space, and garage.

The first floor features a gallery landing, master bedroom with dressing room space and en-suite, bedroom two with dressing room space and en-suite, further double bedroom, and an extremely large family bathroom, while the second floor is currently being used as a large games room but can be a fourth bedroom.

Externally, the property is accessed by a gated entrance which leads to a large driveway with parking for several cars, while the beautiful landscaped rear garden features a patio area as well as lawn, decking and a shed.

On the market with Taylor William for offers over £374,950, more details can be found HERE.

