Police probe after large cannabis cultivation found at Falkirk property

Police have launched an investigation

It was found at an address in James Street, Laurieston.

Officers were first spotted at the scene yesterday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Sunday, police were called to an address in James Street, Falkirk, where a large cannabis cultivation had been discovered.”

They added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

