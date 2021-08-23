Police probe after large cannabis cultivation found at Falkirk property

Police have begun an investigation following the discovery of a large cultivation of cannabis plants.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:59 pm
It was found at an address in James Street, Laurieston.

Officers were first spotted at the scene yesterday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Sunday, police were called to an address in James Street, Falkirk, where a large cannabis cultivation had been discovered.”

They added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

