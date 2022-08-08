Police officer forced to draw taser on Falkirk thug brandishing Buckfast bottle

Robert Fyfe (40) had shouted and swore at the officers when they appeared at his address, telling them to “get out of my house” while he was holding the Buckfast bottle.

Then, as he was being led out to the waiting police vehicle, he told an officer “I will snap your neck”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Fyfe had admitted threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence and brandishing a bottle – at his 56 Glynwed Court, Falkirk home on March 26.

Fyfe brandished a Buckfast bottle as he made threats towards police

He also admitted breaching his bail not to contact his partner at his home address on June 1.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police had received a call from an intoxicated female round about 7pm who gave them the address. She was very intoxicated and hard to understand.

"The woman had contacted her daughter, who was also concerned about what was happening at the address and could hear shouting from the accused in the background.

"When police attended at the address they were given access by the intoxicated female. The accused was there and officers could see he was holding a Buckfast bottle, shouting and swearing at them to ‘get out of my house’.

"They told him to drop the bottle, but he refused and continued to shout at officers, squaring up to them. They again told him to drop the bottle and one of the officers drew his taser.

"Eventually the accused complied. He told an officer ‘I will snap your neck’, when he was being taken out to the police van.”

It was stated there had been some kind of argument between the couple.

Fyfe later breached his bail conditions by having contact with his partner a couple of months after the incident.

"She contacted the police at 12.40am,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was intoxicated and they noted the call was coming from the accused’s address. On attending they could hear both female and male voices inside.

"The woman answered the door and said she was staying there to look after the accused’s dog and he wasn’t there. Officers then found the accused in the kitchen.”

Referring to the first offence, Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He completely overreacted to the police attending at the time – he couldn’t understand why they were there, but he had no business acting the way he did.”

As for the bail breach, Mr Aitken said: “She has come round to his property – she has a key and let herself in. He was arguing with her, saying her coming in had put him in difficulty. He could have – and should have – done more to avoid ongoing contact.”