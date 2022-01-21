Police issue vehicle security warning for Forth Valley area

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We've recently had reports of persons trying vehicle doors in the Forth Valley area. If you see anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles or trying door handles please let us know on 999.

"If possible try to get a description of them, what way the are travelling – going up or down the road – and the vehicle registration. Contact us on 101 if you discover someone has been at your vehicle.”

Officers have issued some simple advice and measures motorist can take to help protect their vehicle and make it less attractive to a thief.

These include not leaving valuables on show and hiding keys and fobs – if a baby/toddler has been playing with your keys make sure they have not pressed the unlock button.

Lock car doors and close windows – if you have been distracted getting the children in and out of the vehicle or have been unloading shopping, go back and double check you have secured your vehicle.

People can fit a car alarm, install a tracker, dash cam or CCTV or employ physical security measures like a steering wheel lock or a lock that fits over the gear lever.

If you live in a secluded area try to park your vehicle under streets lights to make things as difficult as possible for any potential thieves.

