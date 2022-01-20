Falkirk sheriff wants verification of court no show's 'broken neck'
An offender who smashed a window at Falkirk Sheriff Court failed to show up once again due to him apparently being hospitalised with a broken neck.
William Marshall (37) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today having pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property – smashing a window by kicking it – in the Falkirk Sheriff Court building on July 13, 2020.
The court heard Marshall had been hospitalised after falling from a significant height and supposedly breaaking his neck.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Marshall, Flat 8, Springkerse House, Stirling, until February 17 for verification of him being in hospital and prognosis of his condition.
At a previous court appearance, it was stated the broken neck was not something Marshall would have just “made up”.
On that occasion Sheriff Simon Collins QC also adjourned the case for an update on Marshall’s health situation and some kind of “medical vouching”.