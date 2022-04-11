Man (51) in critical condition after being struck by a car in Bonnybridge
A pedestrian who was hit by a car was said to be in a critical condition and now police are looking for witnesses to the road traffic collision which left him with serious injuries.
The incident happened on the A803 Falkirk Road, in Bonnybridge, just after 10pm on Saturday, April 9.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.10pm a silver Hyundai Santa Fe travelling towards Larbert collided with a 51-year-old male pedestrian. Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as critical.
“The driver of the car was not injured. The A803 Falkirk Road was closed for around eight and a half hours to allow enquiries to be carried out.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was in that area with a dash-cam fitted to their vehicle is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3827 of Saturday, April 9.