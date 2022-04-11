Man (51) in critical condition after being struck by a car in Bonnybridge

The incident happened on the A803 Falkirk Road, in Bonnybridge, just after 10pm on Saturday, April 9.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.10pm a silver Hyundai Santa Fe travelling towards Larbert collided with a 51-year-old male pedestrian. Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Road policing officers closed the road off to investigate at the scene

“The driver of the car was not injured. The A803 Falkirk Road was closed for around eight and a half hours to allow enquiries to be carried out.”