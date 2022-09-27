Man (45) arrested in Grangemouth drugs raid
A number of police vehicles attended an address in Grangemouth this morning to execute a search warrant and ended up arresting a man and taking £6500 worth of class A drugs off the streets.
By James Trimble
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:42 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Grangemouth CPT Officers effected a drugs search warrant at Beauly Court, Grangemouth. Around £6.5k of Class A drugs and a quantity of cash were recovered.
"A 45-year-old male has been arrested, charged and will appear from custody in relation to drug offences.”