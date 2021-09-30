Police investigate reports of poisoned meat found in Falkirk park
An eagle-eyed member of the public supposedly discovered what is reported to be poisoned meat in a public park which is popular with local dog walkers.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 5:19 pm
The suspicious meat was found in Callendar Park yesterday – Wednesday September 29 and police have now been informed.
It is not yet known if the meat, believed to be mince, was placed at the location deliberately to potentially harm dogs.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the incident and enquiries are at an early stage.”