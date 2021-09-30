Police investigate reports of poisoned meat found in Falkirk park

The suspicious meat was found in Callendar Park yesterday – Wednesday September 29 and police have now been informed.

It is not yet known if the meat, believed to be mince, was placed at the location deliberately to potentially harm dogs.

The meat, reportedly poisoned, was supposedly found in Callendar Park on Wednesday, September 29

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the incident and enquiries are at an early stage.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.