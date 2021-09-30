Police investigate reports of poisoned meat found in Falkirk park

An eagle-eyed member of the public supposedly discovered what is reported to be poisoned meat in a public park which is popular with local dog walkers.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 5:19 pm

The suspicious meat was found in Callendar Park yesterday – Wednesday September 29 and police have now been informed.

It is not yet known if the meat, believed to be mince, was placed at the location deliberately to potentially harm dogs.

The meat, reportedly poisoned, was supposedly found in Callendar Park on Wednesday, September 29

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the incident and enquiries are at an early stage.”

