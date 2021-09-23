Police in Forth Valley arrest man (33) 'acting suspiciously'

The incident happened at around 5am on Tuesday, September 21 after officers were alerted to the man, who was driving in the area of the A907 at Tullibody.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers responded immediately and as a result, a 33-year-old man was traced a short time later and has been arrested and charged with a variety of offences.

Police arrested the 33-year-old man after reports he was acting suspiciously

“He is due to appear at Alloa Sheriff Court in connection with this incident at a later date.”

While dealing with this matter, officers also received a report of another man in the same area, also acting suspiciously.

"We can confirm both incidents were not linked and police are not looking for any other person in connection with these reports,” said the Police Scotland spokesperson.

