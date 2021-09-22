Falkirk court sees offender caged for attack on woman
An offender grabbed a woman by the hair and punched her on the head leaving her injured.
Jack Ferry (24) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault to injury offence he committed at an address in Earlsburn Avenue, Stirling on May 29. He also admitted behaving in threatening manner at the same location and on the same date.
The court heard the injury to the woman was not “regarded as being particularly serious” and it was “only one blow that landed on her”.
It was stated Ferry had “taken an excess of alcohol” on the day in question and his solicitor added it was an “isolated incident”.
Sheriff Pino Di Emidio said he had no alternative but to impose a prison sentence on Ferry, whose address was listed as Low Moss Prison.
He sentenced him to 20 months in prison back dated to May 31.