Police in Forth Valley appeal for information after reports of sheep worrying

Last Wednesday, August 10, police were called to Kinnell Farm, Killin after a lamb and a ewe were found injured. The ewe later had to be put down.

Officers were also informed about an earlier incident on Sunday, July 31 where a lamb was found injured in a field at the same location.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. One line of enquiry officers are considering is whether dogs could be responsible and with that in mind they would like to remind dog owners and those walking dogs in the countryside to keep animals under control.Inspector Andrew Bushell said: “These were distressing incidents for the farmer and for those who found the animals. Livestock attacks are a priority for us and we’re doing all we can to find out exactly what happened.

Sheep worrying warning

“Officers are also liaising with the local Partnership Against Rural Crime Group. We are working with partners to raise awareness of this topic and have been doing engagement patrols with dog owners.”