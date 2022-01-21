Police hunt hit and run driver after Falkirk collision

The incident happened near Graeme High School just before 3pm on Wednesday, January 19.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 2.55pm following the report of a hit and run involving two vehicles on Callendar Road, Falkirk.

Police officers are searching for the driver who fled the scene of the collision

“Officers attended and spoke with the female driver of one of the cars. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the other driver.”

