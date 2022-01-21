Police hunt hit and run driver after Falkirk collision
A motorist fled the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on a busy road just outside a Falkirk high school which left one car badly damaged.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:57 am
Updated
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:57 am
The incident happened near Graeme High School just before 3pm on Wednesday, January 19.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 2.55pm following the report of a hit and run involving two vehicles on Callendar Road, Falkirk.
“Officers attended and spoke with the female driver of one of the cars. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the other driver.”