Falkirk man drove uninsured and refused to take police breath test
A Falkirk man who drove while uninsured and then refused to take a breath test for alcohol should soon discover his punishment.
Joshua Shan, 30, admitted driving without insurance on Beancross Road, Grangemouth on September 26.
On the same day, he then failed, without reasonable excuse, to provide two specimens of breath for analysis at Falkirk Police Station, when officers requested samples to ascertain the proportion of alcohol in Shan’s breath.
Shan, of 63 Dalderse Avenue, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday where his defence solicitor explained his client had travelled down south to Nottingham on October 30.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “So there’s no report and he’s in Nottingham.”
Sentence was deferred until December 9 for a report previously called for. Bail was continued.