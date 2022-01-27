Police clock mini topping the ton - 104mph - in Polmont

The car topped the ton at 9.50am on the northbound stretch of the motorway on Tuesday, January 25.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from ForthValley and Stirling road policing carried out a check on the northbound M9 at J4 Polmont as part of the National Speed Campaign.

The Mini was clocked travelling at 104mph

“The Mini in question was recorded travelling at 104mph. The Mini Challenge and Scottish Mini Cooper Cup are track events, the maximum speed limit for any vehicle on a motorway is 70mph, unless otherwise stated.

“The 24-year-old driver will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for the offence and faces losing his licence, a hefty fine and many points on his licence. Travelling at this speed is unacceptable, selfish, and puts other people’s lives at risk.

"If you want to feel like a racing driver please book a track day.”

