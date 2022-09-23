Police appeal after man approaches children in Grangemouth

They are investigating two reports of a driver of a car making the approaches in the town on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Police said, the first one happened around 4:00pm when a 15-year-old girl was approached by a man driving a saloon type car, possibly a Vauxhall Vectra or Astra, in Moray Place.

Later, around 8:00pm, a man with the same description stopped his car and spoke to a group of girls on Oldwalls Place, near to Charlotte Dundas Court.

Police made the appeal following the weekend reports

He is described as black, around 6ft 2ins, of slim build, with short cropped hair and spoke with a foreign accent.

He was wearing a green jacket, blue baggy jeans and a blue surgical style mask which he took removed when speaking.

Community Sergeant Iain Duncan said: “We understand incidents like this can be concerning for the local community and I would like to give reassurance that officers are working to trace the man involved.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen him or know of him approaching anyone to get in touch.

“In particular if you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that might help with our enquiries please make contact with us.

“Regular patrols are being carried out in the area and anyone with concerns can approach and speak to officers.”